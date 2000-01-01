MUNCIE, INDIANA (OBITUARY) - Carolyn K. Buchanan, 86, passed away on May 31, 2015, at her daughter’s residence following an extended illness.

Carolyn was born in Indianapolis on December 9, 1928, the daughter of Lloyd August and Katherine (Murray) Malott, and was a graduate of Broad Ripple High School. After graduation, Mrs. Buchanan became a Registered Nurse through Ball Memorial Hospital in 1950.

Carolyn worked at Ball Memorial Hospital, was an Instructor in the B. M. H. School of Practical Nursing. She also taught at Ivy Tech and was the Director of Nursing at Crystal’s Country Home, (Parker Health Care). She was a member of Gamma Zeta Chapter of Pi Omicron Sorority, and Gethsemane United Methodist Church. Carolyn was an avid Quilter, and enjoyed crafts.

Survivors include four sons, David Buchanan, (wife-Karen), Muncie, Bruce Buchanan, (wife-Diana), Parker City, Wm. Kevin Buchanan, (wife-Jennifer), Selma, and Keith Buchanan, Muncie; two daughters, Mary Katherine Buchanan, and Ruth Anne Reagan, (husband-Jim), both of Muncie; six grandchildren, Bruce Buchanan, Parker City, Bill Buchanan, Parker City, Christopher Cadwallader, (wife-Amy), Ann Arbor, Michigan, Katelyn Buchanan, Selma, Hannah Buchanan, Selma, and Bradley Buchanan, Albany; three sisters, Nancy Swisher, (husband-Eugene), Lexington, Kentucky; Mary Jane Delinger, Indianapolis, and Judith Jones, Greenwood, a brother, Wayne Malott, (wife-Mary), Roswell, New Mexico; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 31 years, William Arthur Buchanan, two brothers, Richard and Andrew Malott; and a sister Anne Malott.

Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2015, at Parson Mortuary with Pastor Vicky Perkins officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. or one hour prior to time of service on Thursday.

