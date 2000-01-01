Indiana House Republicans show support for ESEA waiver

FREE PRESS REPORT

WASHINGTON DC (NEWS) - Today, seven members of the Indiana Congressional delegation announced support for the state’s request to extend Indiana’s Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) flexibility waiver. The waiver would allow Indiana to continue work on state-developed plans designed to improve education outcomes instead of following federally-mandated one-size-fits-all education requirements.

Representatives Messer, Stutzman, Bucshon, Rokita, Young, Brooks and Walorski collectively sent a letter to U.S Department of Education Secretary Arne Duncan stating the important work state and local educators have done over the last three years to improve education outcomes thanks to Indiana’s ESEA waiver.

“Since 2012, in return for flexibility from specific ESEA requirements, Indiana has implemented comprehensive reforms designed to close achievement gaps, strengthen accountability standards and improve teacher effectiveness in the classroom,” the letter states. “Indiana seeks to continue to build upon these state and local efforts already underway.”

This year’s waiver request has bipartisan support among the entire Hoosier Congressional Delegation. The U.S. Department of Education has received support letters from Senators Coats and Donnelly as well as Representatives Carson and Visclosky.

Since 2011, the U.S. Department of Education has offered interested states the opportunity to request an ESEA Flexibility Waiver. Indiana first received the ESEA Flexibility Wavier in February 2012.