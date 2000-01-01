WIPB-TV’s first Be My Neighbor Day set for Sept. 12

Won’t You Be Our Neighbor?

FREE PRESS REPORT

MUNCIE, INDIANA (NEWS) – WIPB-TV will have its first BE MY NEIGHBOR DAY from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at Canan Commons in downtown Muncie.

Based on the popular PBS KIDS animated program “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” and with a nod to the classic “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” this free family event will focus on the importance of being a good neighbor.

Daniel Tiger himself will be there to meet his grr-iffic fans on the MITS Trolley!

HIGHLIGHTS:

Use a “neighborhood map” to visit the booths where our community’s great neighbors “live.” Participate in fun activities while learning about ways to give back -through volunteering, supporting the arts and helping those in need.

Snap a selfie with some of your other favorite PBS KIDS characters like SuperWhy and Buddy the Dinosaur, who will be hanging out in the neighborhood, or be the “I” in the “One Muncie” sign.

Visit with members of our local police and fire departments and their cool vehicles.

Listen – and dance, of course - to our featured performer Ruditoonz, a fun, creative musician the kids (and parents) are going to love. The Muncie Symphony’s Together In Music program will also perform a selection of great, toddler-friendly tunes.

Grab a snack at one of the cool food trucks on site.

Join the parade to kick off the event at 1 p.m. with Daniel Tiger, Ruditoonz and some very SPECIAL GUESTS.

And, above all, enjoy a beautiful day in the neighborhood with YOUR neighbors!

BE MY NEIGHBOR DAY is made possible with help from our great neighbors at PrimeTrust Federal Credit Union, with additional support from Community Hospital Anderson, Hudson Printing, Leland C. Wilhoite, D.D.S., Downtown Development Partnership and the City of Muncie.

WHAT: Be My Neighbor Day

WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12

WHERE: Canan Commons, downtown Muncie

COST: Free

MORE INFO: www.wipb.org, https://www.facebook.com/events/888410064567490/